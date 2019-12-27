Man arrested after Boxing Day assault of Thunder Bay Transit bus driver

A 31-year-old man from Thunder Bay faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a city transit driver on Boxing Day.

Thunder Bay police officers were called to the Intercity Shopping Centre on Thursday evening, where a Thunder Bay Transit bus was parked at the mall bus stop.

Police said a man boarded the bus and refused to pay the fare. When asked to leave so other passengers could get onto the bus, the man attacked the bus driver and struck him several times in the head and face.

Officers received a description of the assailant and located the suspect a few blocks away near Simpson Street and Southern Avenue. The suspect allegedly attempted to attack the arresting officers, but was eventually apprehended. He later became combative again with officers at the police station.

The accused is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault and assault with intent to resist arrest. He is scheduled to appear in bail court on Friday.