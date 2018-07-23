Friends, family and even strangers on social media are helping out a Thunder Bay, Ont., couple whose wedding plans may be in jeopardy after their dog, Bowie, suffered an unexpected health scare earlier this month.

About a year and a half ago, Saara Vuorela and Shaka Archibald adopted Bowie — a husky, German shepherd, Labrador and golden retriever mix — from Adopt-a-Mutt rescue when he was just 10 weeks old.

With an upcoming wedding in February in Archibald's home country of Granada, the couple has been busy getting ready and sending out save-the-date cards to its guests.

Vuorela and Archibald have been planning for their destination wedding since last year and have already sent out their save-the-date cards for the wedding in Feb. 2019. (Christina Jung / CBC)

During the Canada Day long weekend, the couple said they sent their dog camping with a family friend in Geraldton, but when Bowie returned home, he was not himself.

"He was just laying in his kennel and didn't want to do anything," Archibald said.

"He's been out there before, and he's been perfectly fine," Vuorela said, "but he just wasn't himself ... and one of the first signs I noticed was just like a cough."

A few days later she said she noticed that Bowie kept constantly licking his paws.

"He started licking his paws a lot, and he started bleeding, and it was like there was a cut there," Vuorela explained, "so there were a lot of little subtle signs, and it was just getting worse, so we thought, 'Let's bring him to the vet.'"

The diagnosis

After several examinations and tests and blood work, the couple learned that Bowie had contracted blastomycosis — a fungal infection that can sometimes be deadly if left undiagnosed or unnoticed.

"It was quite scary, and it was confusing because it's like well how did he even get this [because] we don't even go on hikes or anything. We just go on walks to the dog park," Vuorela said.

The couple said they noticed Bowie was "not acting like himself" after he came back from camping on the Canada Day long weekend. (Saara Vuorela / Bowie's Mom)

She said she was reassured by the vet that Bowie did not contract the infection at camp during the Canada Day long weekend as symptoms take weeks to show up.

A few days after the diagnosis, Bowie's parents noticed his right eye was swollen.

Another vet visit determined that Bowie's blastomycosis caused him to develop glaucoma, causing severe pain and inflammation in his right eye.

"The Friday after the initial visit ... [the vet] wanted to see us, and we noticed that his eyes were still very cloudy," Archibald said.

"That pretty much happened overnight," Vuorela said. "On Friday morning I left for work, and it was a little cloudy but I couldn't tell, and when I came back and I just knew."

Archibald said he stayed up all night that night, giving Bowie eye drops in his infected right eye every 30 minutes for the next eight to nine hours. Unfortunately, aggressive treatment on the eye was too late, and the couple had to make a tough decision.

"He was [at the vet] all day Sunday and finally they called us back and said there is no saving the eye, [and] he couldn't see out of it ... and it was uncomfortable for him, so the best thing to do for him was to take it out," Archibald said.

Without question, the couple went ahead with the surgery.

A few days after Bowie was diagnosed with blastomycosis, Saara Vuorela said she noticed his right eye was cloudy. An aggressive treatment plan did not work, and the couple had to make the tough decision to remove Bowie's right eye. (gofundme)

Unexpected vet bills

Today, Bowie is recovering well with multiple doses of prescription pain killers, eye drops and anti-fungal medicine to help him heal.

However, he's not in the clear just yet.

On top of Bowie's vet bills from tests, checks and surgery, he also has to take multiple medications for the next six to nine months.

The treatment has cost the couple well over $4,000 already, and Archibald and Vuorela considered delaying their destination wedding in the Caribbean until Bowie's bills are paid off.

"The first vet bill, which was like $900, it wasn't even a consideration of anything affecting the wedding at all at the time. It was just, 'Okay, this needs to be done' ... and it was when the surgery came about, and it was almost $2,000 ... I thought we have a slight problem," Archibald said.

With the wedding plans on the verge of being delayed, a friend of the couple decided to set up a gofundme page to help pay for some of the vet bills.

"I couldn't be happier. The community here is fantastic, [and] it means that I know he's going to get better," Archibald said.

"We were just going to deal with it the best we can."

Bowie's gofundme page has already reached nearly half of its goal of $3,000, and Archibald and Vuorela said they are hopeful they'll be able to keep the wedding date thanks to the help of the community.