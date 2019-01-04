A group advocating to keep a community pool open in Thunder Bay's south side is inviting residents in the city to come hang a bow on the pool's fence as part of a rally on Friday night.

Just last month, city council decided to shut down the 108 year old Dease Pool. On Thursday night, a group advocating to keep it open hosted a public meeting and invited families and children in the neighbourhood affected by the pool closure.

On Friday, residents in Thunder Bay are invited to participate in the Bows of Hope Rally by hanging a bow on the fence of Dease Pool as a show of support.

"What we wanted to do is show the community, show the children in the community that there are people who care about them continuing to have a pool in the neighbourhood, so they can gather there as a community and learn how to swim," Lori Paras said, adding that there has been about 40 bows hanging on the pool's fence since the holidays.

She said it was standing room only at Thursday's public meeting as residents came out to not only show their support but also voice their opinion on what keeping Dease Pool open means to them.

Ray Smith (m) hosted Thursday's Save Dease Pool public meeting. He said he obtained over 1000 signatures back in 1978 to keep the pool open. (Save Dease Pool / Facebook)

"It was very well attended ... [and] it was very successful with a lot of people willing to fight for this pool," Paras explained. "So tonight, we wanted to gather at the fence of Dease Pool for 30 minutes, have a short rally and let people come and put up their bows and show this community that there are people standing up to save this pool."

She said extra bows will be available for anyone who needs one, and participants are being asked to come by the pool between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to show their support.