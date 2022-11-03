People in Thunder Bay will get the chance to weigh in on a proposed change to the federal electoral map in northern Ontario that's drawn plenty of controversy from area MPs and community leaders.

A hearing is set for Nov. 8th in Thunder Bay at 6:30 p.m. at the Valhalla Conference Centre. Commissioners from the federal electoral boundary commission will hear public input into their proposed redistribution that would result in the region losing an MP, going down to nine MPs from 10.

People who wish to make a submission at the hearing have until Friday to fill out a participation form.

In northwestern Ontario, the changes would see the consolidation of parts of the Kenora and Thunder Bay-Rainy River ridings. That change would lead to the creation of one Kenora-Rainy River-Thunder Bay riding that spans from the Manitoba border to Lake Superior, encompassing the south side of Thunder Bay.

A new Kiiwetinoong-Mushkegowuk riding would combine northern portions of the Kenora, Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Thunder Bay-Superior North, and Timmins-James Bay ridings.

This summer the 10 sitting northern Ontario MPs, representing all three major parties, signed an open letter to the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission of Ontario opposing the changes. Municipal leaders in Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances have spoken out as well.

Thunder Bay-Rainy River Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski and Timmins-James Bay NDP MP Charlie Angus have been some of the most vocal opponents of the changes.