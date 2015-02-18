City of Thunder Bay to look into restarting power generation at Boulevard Lake dam

The City of Thunder Bay is taking a closer look at the possibility of restarting power generation at the Boulevard Lake dam.

Council on Monday approved a resolution tabled by Coun. Mark Bentz that directs administration to prepare a feasibility report on generating power at the dam.

"I think it's a good decision to look into this matter," Bentz said. "As a society, we're looking for ways to reduce our footprint and to utilize green power.

"I think this is one area that we ... have an obligation to look at because it has existed in the past and we should re-establish it, if it makes sense."

A private company has generated power at the dam in previous years.

Bentz said the report, which is due back in March, will include a review of what power generation equipment remains at the dam, as well as financial considerations and potential partnerships.

Tree growing, traffic calming also on agenda

Also Monday, council passed a resolution asking administration to look at the possibility of the city growing its own trees at the conservatory and developing an urban orchard.

The resolution, tabled by Coun. Peng You, said the city could save money by growing its own trees.

A report on the subject is due back in December.

Councillors also voted to direct administration to look at possible traffic-calming measures for Arthur Street.

Neebing Coun. Cody Fraser tabled the resolution due to complaints about speeding on Arthur Street. The report is due back in December.

Finally, city administration will look at developing standards for line painting on recreation and bike trails in Thunder Bay.

The resolution tabled by Coun. Andrew Foulds stated trail use is up due to the pandemic, but there isn't a consistent approach to line painting. As a result, some city-owned trails have dividing lines, while some do not.

A report on the matter is due back before council in March.