Thunder Bay councillor asks for report on power generation at Boulevard Lake dam

A Thunder Bay councillor is asking for a feasibility report on resuming power generation at the Boulevard Lake dam.

Mark Bentz is scheduled to table a resolution calling for the report on Monday. If council approves the report, it would be due back in March.

"The resolution really speaks to getting our high-level overview for councillors — what's there, what would be needed and just some broad considerations that we can make."

Councillors in the northwestern Ontario city could then decide whether to move forward with a potential power project, Bentz said.

Power has been generated at the dam by a private company in the past, and Bentz said some infrastructure remains in place, but it would need to be reviewed.

The report would also ideally include cost and revenue projections.

One possibility would see the city become an independent power generator and sell whatever power is produced at the dam into the grid.

"That is one option for us that allows us to utilize the green power that exists there," Bentz said.