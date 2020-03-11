Thunder Bay City Council approves Boulevard Lake dam rehabilitation contract

A Thunder Bay contractor will handle the long-awaited Boulevard Lake dam rehabilitation.

On Monday night, Thunder Bay City Council awarded the contract for the work to Concrete Walls. The company's bid of about $7.2 million was the lowest among the seven contractors that responded to the call for tenders.

The city had earlier estimated the cost of the project as being about $13.6 million.

Council also named JML Engineering Ltd. as the contract administrator; that will cost the city about $1.2 million, a report to council states, bringing the total cost of the project — after the HST rebate of about $850,000 is factored in, and heritage documentation and a First Nation Monitoring Allowance are added — to about $7.7 million.

Work will begin after the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks approves an environmental assessment.

The city said that approval is expected in May, and the first phase of the project will finish in November 2020.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in May 2021, and overall completion of the project is expected in November 2021.

Water levels in Boulevard Lake will be lowered in June 2020, and remain low until the end of the first phase.

The walking path along the top of the dam will be closed for the duration of the project, the city said.

The work includes extensive concrete repairs, installation of new post tension tendons, installation of mechanical gates that will allow for automated dam operations, widening of the dam's walkway, and new lighting.