Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., are being asked to use the trail to Cumberland Street on the southeast side of Boulevard Lake for a few days, as the pedestrian walkway along the top of the Current River dam will be closed for maintenance and repairs.

According to a written release from the city of Thunder Bay's project engineering department, on May 13,14, 21 and 22, the decking on top of the century-old dam that also serves as a walkway over the river, will be closed for maintenance and repairs.

Signs will be posted indicating that the walking route is closed while repairs are underway, city officials said.