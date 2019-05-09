Boulevard Lake dam walkway to be closed for maintenance, repairs
Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., are being asked to utilize the trail to Cumberland Street on the southeast side of Boulevard Lake, as the pedestrian walkway along the top of the current river dam will be closed for maintenance and repairs.
The walkway will be closed on May 13, 14, 21 and 22
According to a written release from the city of Thunder Bay's project engineering department, on May 13,14, 21 and 22, the decking on top of the century-old dam that also serves as a walkway over the river, will be closed for maintenance and repairs.
Signs will be posted indicating that the walking route is closed while repairs are underway, city officials said.