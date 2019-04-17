The 123rd annual Boston Marathon kicked off on Monday and despite the pouring rain and extreme humidity, Thunder Bay's long distance runner, Trevor Zimack, successfully completed what is known as one the worlds most challenging races by finishing 173rd out of nearly 30,000 participants in just over two hours.

"It was an unreal feeling," Zimack explained, "there was probably like six or seven rows deep of people just screaming, cheering for everyone. It's almost deafening at times."

He said compared to last year's chilly weather, this year, runners were faced with some humidity after a torrential rainstorm that came down a few hours before the start of the race.

"Early in the morning, runners woke up to light drizzle and then roughly about two, three hours before the race ... there was thunder, lightning and just overall it just got really really sticky," he said. "Luckily, it let up right before the start."

Despite the humidity, Zimack said he "forgot about everything" once he started running.

Monday's event was not Zimack's first Boston Marathon, however, this year, he was able to receive a once in a lifetime opportunity to run with the "best marathon runners in the world."

"I got an email the Friday before the race from the elite race director saying that I had been moved up into the professional field. I was shocked to read it," he added. "I decided, you know what this is an excellent opportunity, and it may or may not ever happen again, so I said, sure, sign me up and I was really really glad I did because it was an unbelievable experience."

Grouped into the professional field of runners, Zimack was able to start his race at the front of the crowd with police escort.

"What I thought was really really cool was, I was sitting on a yoga mat and right beside me is last years champ, Yuki Kawauchi, Geoffrey Kirui, Lawrence Cherono, like all these top athletes, best runners in the world. They are sitting right beside me and across the room," Zimack said on Wednesday during an interview on the CBC's Superior Morning.

He said training was all about just running every day as long as he could, despite some of the adversities he had faced in previous years.

"Its just about accepting the things that come your way and realizing that the hard times will pass and you will get through it," he added, "and if people can look up to me as some sort of inspiration, especially as a teacher ... that's great."

Zimack said he plans to relax for the next week and start training again for the local Ten Mile Road Race on May 20, 2019.