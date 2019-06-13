As the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, Thunder Bay-born defenceman Robert Bortuzzo gave fans in northwestern Ontario something to look forward to this summer.

Bortuzzo, who was not in the lineup during the final game, was nonetheless a fixture on the Blues blueline this season, scoring twice in 17 playoff appearances and playing his typical rugged style.

"It's something you dream about," Bortuzzo said in a video posted to NHL.com after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup.

"I can't thank enough people back home. Thunder Bay is a super close-knit community and I owe a million thanks to a million people back home."

He discussed his excitement of bringing home his first career Stanley Cup to Thunder Bay and showing it off to his fans and family in northwestern Ontario.

"We're going to have some fun this summer," he said.

Bortuzzo is the first player who played in the Superior International Junior Hockey League — a Junior-A-level league with teams in northwestern Ontario, Minnesota and Wisconsin — to win the coveted trophy.