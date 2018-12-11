Stanley Cup returning to Thunder Bay

The Stanley Cup is coming back to Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay's Robert Bortuzzo, of the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues, will bring the NHL's iconic championship trophy back to his hometown on Tuesday, July 16.

The city said Bortuzzo and the Cup will be at the DaVinci Centre from 1-3 p.m.

The event is open to the public, but anyone wishing to take a photo will need to bring their own camera.

In order to accommodate as many people as possible, only one picture per family will be allowed.

No autographs will be signed, the city said.

Official St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Championship mini sticks will also be sold for $10. All funds raised through stick sales will support PRO kids.