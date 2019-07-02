After a nine month pause, a free program that's been running for over a decade is back in service to help residents in Kenora, Ont., who cannot afford to purchase or rent new medical devices such as wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

Known as the Borrowing Cupboard, co-chair Theresa Bowen said the program was originally started by her friend, Susan Treleaven, until she passed away in March 2019.

"Susan actually had [multiple sclerosis], so she was disabled and she understood the need for medical equipment," Bowen told CBC News. "So what we do is we accept donated items and basically we're recycling them."

Borrowers will only need to deposit a small fee to take a piece of equipment from the cupboard; that will be returned to them when they're through using the item they borrowed.

"The more I've become involved with this, the more I see the need," Bowen said, adding that she recently lent a wheelchair to a lady who needed one after her surgery but didn't have the financial means to purchase one.

'She wanted to see it carry on'

Treleaven's health started to deteriorate last year, Bowen said, and the lending service was put on hold until her friends took over the program in June.

"It was really [Susan's] passion and she wanted to see it carry on," Bowen explained. "Mainly the people who are on the board at this time are people who were friends of Susan's."

Today, the Borrowing Cupboard runs out of a rented space at the St. Joseph's Health Centre in Kenora, but in order to continue operating, Bowen said they are in need of donations to help cover costs.

Bowen said the cupboard has roughly 100 pieces of medical equipment and are always looking for more gently-used ones for donations as well. (Theresa Bowen / co-chair)

"It's a good location because it's accessible to a lot of people," Bowen said, "[but] financially, if people might consider us for donations, because now we have to pay rent, which we weren't paying when the equipment was stored at Susan's house."

She said it would also help if people would make a small donation in return for renting the equipment.

"We initially tried to find free storage but we couldn't find any free storage," she said.

Anyone interested in making a donation of money or equipment is being asked to contact program organizers.