Border Cats staying in Thunder Bay: Northwoods League chairman

Good news for Thunder Bay baseball fans — the Border Cats are staying put.

A new, Thunder Bay-based ownership group has signed a purchase agreement with the Northwoods League, league chairman Dick Radatz Jr. told CBC News on Wednesday.

"That means [The Border Cats are] there for 2019 and beyond," Radatz said. "They're not going anywhere, and I'm happy about the local ownership group. I think this will be the healthiest the team has been in years, since John Wendel owned the team, which, from a league standpoint, is nirvana."

"That's what we need is stability up there, and a well-run operation, sort of get back to the early days, when people were coming out there, enjoining themselves, and we were putting on a much better show than in recent years, " he said.

There has been some uncertainty over the future of the Border Cats in recent months.

Earlier this year, the league severed its agreement with the team's previous owners, a U.S.-based company, over unpaid bills, and the team then fell back under league ownership.

The local group began recruiting investors in hopes of raising enough money to purchase the Border Cats and keeping them in Thunder Bay.

A representative of the group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday, but Radatz said the group has between 20 and 25 members.

"Every league has its strong links and its weak links, and Thunder Bay, truthfully, has been a weak link for a number of years," Radatz said. "I've never quite understood it, because it's a fabulous market with a fabulous facility."

"We're looking forward to really good things in the future."