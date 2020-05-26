Thunder Bay Border Cats cancel 2020 Northwoods League season

The Thunder Bay Border Cats will not be taking the field this summer.

In a media release issued Tuesday afternoon, the team said it's 2020 Northwoods League schedule has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Border Cats are the only Canadian team in the Northwoods League. With the closure of the Canada-U.S. border until at least June 21, and self-isolation measures in place for any visitors to Canada, the team said it will be "impossible" to play home games in Thunder Bay this season.

Further, there is no guarantee that "significant gatherings" of fans would be allowed at Port Arthur Stadium this summer.

"It's extremely unfortunate that we won't be able to play baseball this summer in Thunder Bay, but with the current state of this pandemic, it is out of our control," Border Cats president David Valente said in a statement. "The Border Cats organization and its parent company Grand Slam Sports & Entertainment remains committed to Thunder Bay and the team will be back next season. We truly appreciate the patience and understanding from our fans and corporate partners."

American-born players on the Border Cats roster will have the option of playing in a three-team league based in Bismarck, North Dakota, the team said.

Canadian players could be added to that league during the course of the season, as well, if they're able to enter the United States.

The Border Cats were initially scheduled to open the 2020 Northwoods League season on May 26.