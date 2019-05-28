Batter up: Border Cats kick off 2019 Northwoods League season on Tuesday night

The new owners of the Thunder Bay Border Cats are swinging for the fences this season.

The team kicks off its 2019 Northwoods League season on Tuesday night, under a new, all-Thunder Bay ownership group. And they have high hopes for the Cats, both on and off the field.

"It's been a lot of work," said Bryan Graham, team vice-president. "We've done a lot of new things at the ballpark, cosmetically."

"But everything's coming together."

The players are ready to go, too, said Eric Vasquez, the team's new field manager.

"It's just calming the nerves down," he said. "Making sure the anxious bodies don't get too tied up, and just go out and play baseball."

The new owners officially took over the Cats late last year after the Northwoods League terminated its agreement with the team's previous owners, a Florida-based group, over unpaid bills.

"Last year, the word got out a little bit, I think, that the team was possibly in trouble, and possibly going to fold," Graham said. "Myself, and [team president] David Valente and a few others ... just started to put some feelers out there, we had some meetings, even when the season was still going on in late July."

"Fortunately, we had a lot of people that shared the same vision," he said.

As for the players themselves, Vasquez said he sought out "high-character kids" with "a habit of winning" as he put the 2019 roster together.

"Once you kind of establish that, then it becomes really pretty easy when you're talking coaching, and getting the guys together," he said. "Looking at the guys [Monday] night, even our pitchers — we had some bullpens going — and they're just super athletic."

Off the field, Graham said fans can expect some changes at Port Arthur Stadium.

Video board, tiki bar

"We're in the process of adding a video board in right field," he said. "We're hoping we're going to have it up and running tonight; if not, it will be up and running this week."

Another change is the addition of a tiki bar above the left-field concession stand, Graham said,

"It's all one-stop shopping," he said. "You come there, get your tickets, we'll feed you, you have your beverages, enjoy a great night out at the ballpark, outside. And everybody goes home happy."

The Border Cats host the Duluth Huskies on Tuesday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m.