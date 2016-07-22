Thunder Bay Border Cats offer free tickets to Hammarskjold students, staff

It's been a difficult year at Thunder Bay, Ont.'s Hammarskjold High School, something that's certainly not lost on the Border Cats and the team's new, all-local ownership group.

Hammarskjold was closed several times over the 2018-2019 school year due to anonymous threats made against the school. Two students have since been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

Now, as the school year winds down, the Thunder Bay Border Cats are giving something back to Hammarskjold students and staff: free tickets to a ball game.

"There's 21 owners, and they're knowledgeable of what goes on in the community, obviously, being local," said Tony DiPaolo, Border Cats CEO. "A few of them brought it up, that they thought it would be a good idea to do something for the students at Hammarskjold."

DiPaolo said the free tickets will be available for Saturday, June 29, when the Cats will host the Waterloo Bucks at Port Arthur Stadium.

Any Hammarskjold students or staff members can simply show a 2018-2019 Hammarskjold ID at the box office, and they'll get a free ticket.

"Sports bring people and communities together," DiPaolo said. "So we thought that would be a good time to just give them a day out to come and enjoy a baseball game. It's a great atmosphere here in the park."