Will the Cats come back? Final decision on 2023 Northwoods League season still to be made

The commissioner of the Northwoods League says a final decision on the 2023 return of the Thunder Bay Border Cats to the ball diamond has not yet been made.

The Cats have been on hiatus for the last three seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while things are opening back up, and the Cats organization has said it hopes to field a team in 2023, pandemic border restrictions remain an issue.

"The only thing that lingers as a concern is the vaccination mandate with the border, from the U.S. and Canada," said Ryan Voz, president and commissioner of the Northwoods League, and co-owner of the Willmar Stingers.

"Right now, the Northwoods League does not require all players to be vaccinated in order to play," he said. "So we're still trying to navigate through that.

"Hopefully, with the help of the Border Cats, we're able to have the the country of Canada drop the mandate for a vaccination, and that would definitely increase the odds of being able to play up there."

A final decision on whether the Thunder Bay Border Cats will return for the 2023 season will be made by November, Northwoods League president and commissioner Ryan Voz said Monday. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The vaccination requirement is an issue, as not only are the Cats the only Canadian team in the league — all other teams are based in the United States — but the Thunder Bay squad's roster includes many U.S. players.

The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer league made up of players who want to get some playtime in during the college off-season.

Border Cats vice-president Bryan Graham said in a statement to CBC News that the league's fall meetings are taking place Oct. 11-12.

"We hope to get more clarity by the league meetings next month," Graham said.

Voz said the Northwoods League schedule is normally put together in November, so a decision on the Cats would come before then.

As for the league itself, Voz said the plan is to have a full schedule for 2023.

It's a departure from the last three summers, which saw some changes due to the pandemic.

In 2020, Voz said, the league ran on a pod system, which were essentially mini-leagues spread across several U.S. states. A new travel team, the Minnesota Mud Puppies, was created, to round out the schedule while the Border Cats were on hiatus.

The lack of Border Cats games has also meant their home field, Port Arthur Stadium, has sat empty for three summers.

"We had no tenant, no other requirement for different uses," said Franco Marchese, the city's manager of facility services. "We didn't have any revenue for the three years since the pandemic started."

Marchese said the Cats only lease the stadium when the team is actually playing.

"Because of the lack of use, it was pretty much in storage condition," he said of the stadium, which was built in 1954. "We keep the basic functionality of the building operating.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats logo on the front of Port Arthur Stadium. The team hasn't played in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"We keep the lights on, the heat going, eye wash, fire systems, all that stuff functional, so it's safe to reopen," Marchese said. "However, we don't put the effort in that we would normally do each spring, based on the winter shutdown."

Staff who normally worked at the stadium were also redeployed to other city departments during the pandemic, he said.

Marchese said the pitching mound and infield will be reestablished this fall, and address any wear-and-tear the stadium has seen over the past three years, in anticipation of the Cats resuming play in the spring.

"We had a condition assessment done, as well, this summer, just to make sure that there is no major structural issues with the facility," he said. "Nothing was raised other than normal maintenance."