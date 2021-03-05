Thunder Bay Border Cats cancel 2021 season

The Thunder Bay Border Cats won't be taking the field at Port Arthur Stadium this year.

The team announced Friday it won't participate in the 2021 Northwoods League season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cats didn't play in 2020, either, due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic regarding the Canada-US border closure as well as outdoor gathering numbers in Thunder Bay, the Border Cats will not be able to participate in the 2021 Northwoods season," Border team president Dave Valente said in a statement. "The Border Cats organization and its parent company Grand Slam Sports & Entertainment remains committed to Thunder Bay and it is our full intention to return for the 2022 season."

"We truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our loyal fans, corporate partners, coaches and players and wish to thank the Northwoods League staff and its affiliated members for their assistance during this very difficult process."

The Northwoods League said in a media release that it's reworking the 2021 schedule, and trying to find opportunities for American players signed with the Border Cats to play elsewhere in the league.

In 2020, several American-born Cats players joined a three-team mini-league based in North Dakota; Canadian-born players were unable to join due to travel restrictions.

"It's unfortunate for the Border Cats organization and the fans of Thunder Bay," Northwoods League President Ryan Voz said in a statement. "Our plan is to now adjust, create a plan to move forward with play for the rest of the division, while also giving the players an opportunity to hopefully play with another team this coming summer."