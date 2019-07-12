Working out and changing lives

Bootcamps are all the rage these days ... but a special weekly fitness program is now helping build self confidence and life skills for homeless youth in Ontario. We speak to the founder of Bootcamps for Change as she plans to launch a new pilot in Thunder Bay and looks to communities across the province to expand. 4:46

Working out can change lives.

That's the message from Katie Heggtveit, the founder of a fitness program called Bootcamps for Change, which is geared at improving the lives of the homeless.

And Heggtveit is bringing the program to Thunder Bay, Ont., as a four-week pilot, which is being offered to people aged 16-29 in collaboration with Shelter House.

"There are two components to our program," Heggtveit said. "The first would be the weekly, in-shelter fitness program, and what that includes is we basically just send in fitness instructors, yoga instructors, physiotherapists, and massage therapists."

They will assist participants with physical and mental health and resilience, Heggtveit said.

The second aspect is training for people who have gone through the fitness program and want to become personal trainers themselves.

Boosts self-confidence

"We will actually pay for their fitness certification," she said. "We will hire them to facilitate another program."

Heggtveit said the program is important, as it helps raise the self-esteem of participants.

"If you're not feeling good about yourself, you will not have the motivation to go learn a new skill or go get that job interview," she said.

Heggtveit said she started the program in 2017 in Toronto after a similar program being run out of a shelter there was cut due to funding.

A launch party for the Thunder Bay pilot project is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Sleeping Giant Brewing Company.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.