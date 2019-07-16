A bootcamp geared to youth experiencing homelessness in Thunder Bay, Ont., is scheduled to start at the beginning of next month at the local shelter house.

Katie Heggtveit is the founder of Bootcamps for Change, a program which started in Toronto to give youth age 16 to 29 the chance to gain self-confidence and learn new life skills by staying fit and healthy.

"So basically there are two components to our program," Heggtveit explained. "The first would be the in-shelter fitness program and what that includes is we basically just send in fitness instructors, yoga instructors, physiotherapists and massage therapists to assist the youth with their physical health, their mental health and their resilience."

She said the second part, which was only added to the program last year, is a scholarship program for any youth who is interested in becoming a personal trainer. For those interested, Heggtveit said she will pay for their fitness certification and hire them to facilitate another in-shelter fitness program.

As a personal trainer herself, she said Bootcamps for Change started when she heard about a local shelter that was forced to cut their fitness programs due to a lack of funding.

Bootcamps for change also offers scholarship programs for youth interested in becoming a certified fitness instructor. (Bootcamps for Change/Facebook)

Knowing how important physical health can also improve your mental health, she started volunteering to teach group fitness classes at various shelters.

"Fitness is so expensive but it's needed because if you are not feeling good about yourself, you will not have the motivation to go learn a new skill or go get that job interview," Heggtveit said, "and it just instills confidence in them so it reminds the youth that they do have a sense of purpose and there is hope."

Great opportunity to start something 'big'

Born and raised in Yemen, Hashim Al Hebshi never thought he'd be homeless and living in shelters in Canada, struggling to make ends meet.

"Living in shelters it was rough ... because you don't know what to expect," Al Hebshi said, "and people think that people decide to become homeless, no, sometimes, it's just that life happens."

As a marketing student studying in the United States, Al Hebshi said he immigrated to Canada in 2018 after a travel ban forced him to make a decision of whether he should stay illegally in America after his degree, move back home to Yemen, or seek safety and a new life in Canada.

"I didn't know what to do and I was terrified. I had to come up with a decision to come to Canada as an immigrant and that was like the best choice that I had, just to live a life and life my normal life," Al Hebshi said.

"It was a rough decision."

He said he was introduced to Bootscamps for Change while he was living at a shelter in Toronto.

"I saw people working out and I saw a few opportunities to adjust their form ... and I just jumped in and I started adjusting people and telling them how to breathe ... so [Katie Heggtveit] saw that and she saw potential in me and she offered me to become a personal trainer," Al Hebshi explained.

Today, Al Hebshi is a certified personal trainer working full time at Goodlife Fitness and although he said his life isn't exactly where he wants it to be, he said Bootscamps for Change has allowed him find his passion and help start his dream of becoming a motivator for others experiencing homelessness as well.

Al Habshi is now a certified personal trainer and hopes to one day motivate other youth living in shelters. (@hash.fit/ Instagram)

"I knew for a fact that that's what I always dreamt about ... but I didn't know that until Katie literally found me. I didn't expect to be a personal trainer one day and help them," he said.

He said his dream is to become a motivator for other youth facing homelessness to show them that "at the end, you can do it too" and the "dark days in your life" is only temporary.

"You are going to go through stuff, you are going to feel broken down, but you have to get up and you have to believe in yourself. One day you will have what you want, but you just have to be positive, you just can't be stuck in that atmosphere," Al Hebshi said.

Heggtveit is planning to launch the first Bootscamps for Change in-shelter fitness classes in Thunder Bay, Ont., at the Thunder Bay Shelter House starting at the beginning of August.

She said while in Thunder Bay, she hopes to find other youth like Al Hebshi who is interested in changing their lives through the help of fitness.