Bombardier lands contract to build rail cars for California transit authority

Bombardier has landed a new contract to supply Thunder Bay-built BiLevel rail cars to a California transportation authority.

Bombardier said the agreement with the North County Transit District (NCTD) was signed on July 7.

The $43-million order will see the delivery of eight coaches, and two cab cars, with an option for the purchase of up to 27 additional cars, Bombardier said.

The cars will be used on the NCTD's COASTER service.

The cars will build on NCTD's current fleet of seven locomotives, and 28 Bombardier BiLevel cars, which run from Oceanside to downtown San Diego, the company said.

"We're confident that our new BiLevel cars for the COASTER commuter rail fleet, with their enhanced technical features and passenger amenities, will provide exceptional service and meet passengers' evolving expectations," Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, president of Bombardier's Americas region, said in a statement.

"We're pleased to continue our long-term partnership with NCTD, not only as the manufacturer of BiLevel cars but also as the operations and maintenance provider for both the COASTER and SPRINTER rail services. We're proud to be working with our valued customer to provide safe and reliable transportation for the citizens of San Diego County."

Construction on the cars is expected to start in October 2021, and they're scheduled to be delivered in fall 2022, and enter service that winter.