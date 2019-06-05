Ontario government announces order of 36 more GO Transit train cars for Thunder Bay Bombardier plant

An order of 36 more rail cars for southern Ontario's GO Transit system is coming to Thunder Bay's Bombardier plant.

The announcement was made by Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford Wednesday morning in the northwestern Ontario city.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford announces an order for 36 more Go Train cars is on its way to Bombardier in Thunder Bay. <a href="https://t.co/0Rpp3UyGOW">pic.twitter.com/0Rpp3UyGOW</a> —@CBCTBay

Rickford made the announcement at the local Unifor union office in Thunder Bay.

It comes a day after company officials with Bombardier held a meeting with staff at the local plant, warning that layoffs were coming as two major contracts — one producing streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission and one producing bi-level rail cars for the Metrolinx Go Train service — were scheduled to end by 2020.

Bombardier's Thunder Bay plant is the city's largest private sector employer, with about 1,100 workers.

More to come...