Boil water advisory lifted in Schreiber, Ont.
A boil water advisory issued on April 14 has been lifted for residents of the Township of Schreiber.
The advisory was put in place on April 14.
On Friday, April 23, the municipality notified residents it was no longer in place.
At the time it was issued, town officials said the cause of the advisory was a filtration problem related to turnover in the water supply.