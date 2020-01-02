How safe is your hair salon or tattoo shop? New program in Thunder Bay, Ont. to help you find out

There's always an element of risk when you walk into a new hair studio or tattoo shop - hoping, but never sure if the stylist will give you the perfect new 'do,' or if the tattoo artist will re-create the exact vision you had for your newest piece of body art.

While the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) cannot guarantee the quality of the final product, they are trying to improve public education and reduce the risk of contracting blood-borne and other infections at personal service businesses with the roll-out of their new BodyWise program in 2020.

Similar to the health unit's DineWise program - where restaurants are inspected and assigned a letter grade corresponding to their compliance with food safety regulations - the TBDHU is in the process of launching BodyWise, which will see the more-than 200 personal service providers in the district receive a letter grade based on how well the operators and staff follow infection control regulations and guidelines.

Every personal service business - which includes hair studios, barbers, piercing and tattoo shops, as well as nail salons - will then be required to post the letter grade they received in the front window of their shops.

Lee Sieswerda, manager of environmental health at the TBDHU, said the new program will make the results of regular, annual inspections more visible and more public, which should motivate operators to be in constant compliance with infection control best practices.

The signs indicating the results of the TBDHU's BodyWise inspections will look similar to those seen hanging in the front windows of all restaurants in the district. (Logan Turner / CBC)

"Operators are very conscious of their reputation in the community. Their business depends on their reputation. So by making these things public, it really puts them in the position where they are competing with each other, not just on price or quality, but also on safety."

New program modelled after the success of DineWise

The health unit is hoping the new BodyWise program will be just as successful as the existing DineWise initiative.

Sieswerda said that prior to the implementation of DineWise in January 2017, health unit inspectors were finding 30 critical infractions - for example, when a kitchen environment is deemed to be conducive to bacteria growth - for every 100 inspections. After the launch of DineWise, that number dropped to just six critical infractions for every 100 inspections.

But it won't be as easy to determine how effective the new system will be for outbreaks of blood-borne illnesses.

"A food-borne outbreak tends to be quite explosive, both figuratively and literally, whereas with blood-borne infections - the sort of thing you would get from a personal service setting - they tend not to be quite as explosive. You can for example pick up Hepatitis C or HIV but not realize it," Sieswerda said.

Lee Sieswerda, manager of environmental health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, says increasing public awareness of regular, annual health inspections of personal service settings will motivate operators to be in compliance with infection control best practices. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit)

He added, however, BodyWise will help local health inspectors and the public better understand how many health infractions currently exist.

Similar program in Toronto 'very effective'

Provincial regulations only require Ontario health boards to publicly disclose the results of personal service business inspections on their website.

However, Toronto Public Health (TPH) has been running their BodySafe program, which similarly requires personal service operators to post the results of their health inspections, since 2013.

In a written statement from spokesperson Cecilia Alterman, she said that TPH has seen an overall reduction of crucial or serious infractions and "greater acceptance and interest by operators to comply with infection prevention and control requirements."

Alterman added TPH has noticed that "the number of complaints has doubled since implementation [of BodySafe], which may be a result of an increase in public awareness and the public's expectation to ensure operators are following infection control requirements in these settings."

Thunder Bay's BodyWise to launch in February

Health inspectors with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit are in the process of visiting every registered personal service business in the district to hand out an operator education package, containing more details of the initiative.

Then, Sieswerda said annual inspections will re-commence and members of the public should start seeing signs with letter grades hanging in the windows of all personal service operators in February 2020.

Sieswerda added that he expects that it will take about one year for every shop to get inspected.