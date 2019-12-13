Body of man in fatal Wabaseemoong First Nations Territory collision recovered by OPP underwater search unit

The person killed in a motor vehicle collision in Wabaseemoong First Nations Territory last week has been identified by police.

Provincial police said the body of Chad McDonald, 44, of Wabaseemoong First Nations Territory was recovered by their underwater search and recovery unit on Dec. 28.

Officers with the OPP's Kenora detachment, forensic identification services, crime unit and underwater search and recovery unit, as well as the Treaty Three Police Service, have been investigating the collision, which happened on the evening of Dec. 26

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed at Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked at to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).