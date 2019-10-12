Police investigate after body part found in Thunder Bay, Ont. park

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate the discovery of a human body part at Marina Park on Thursday.

Officers were originally called to an area of the park, located just south of the boat launches, at about 11 a.m. after a passerby located what police described as a "piece of a human appendage."

A search was conducted, but no injured person was found in the immediate area, police said.

There is no concern for public safety at this time.

No further details about the body part are being released in an effort to help investigators better assess the quality of any tips they receive, police said.

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in the area recently is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.