Body found in Thunder Bay river identified as missing 38-year-old man

Thunder Bay police have confirmed that a man missing in the city since mid-August has been found dead.

Police on Friday said a body found in the Kaministiquia River on Aug. 31 has been identified as Matthew Bouchard.

The 38-year-old had been reportedly last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21 in the area of Frederica Street West in the city's Westfort neighbourhood.

The police service's major crimes unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death.

During the search, police conducted grid searches and used a drone. Police had also appealed to people living in the area to check their properties and surveillance video for signs of him.