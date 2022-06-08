Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body on the city's north side.

Police were dispatched to Junot Park shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for assistance.

A body was found at the scene, and the police's major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.

Police are holding a large scene at the park as they conduct their investigation.

No further details have yet been provided, but an update is expected later Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.