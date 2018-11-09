New
Police continue to investigate body found near Thunder Bay golf course
Thunder Bay police continue to investigate after a body was found near a north-side walking trail on Wednesday.
Body found by passerby on Wednesday afternoon
Thunder Bay police continue to investigate after a body was found near a north-side walking trail this week.
On Friday, police said a postmortem has been scheduled for Saturday in Toronto.
A passerby located the body near a trail that runs close to Strathcona golf course at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and called 911.
Police continue to hold the scene.
No further details were provided.