Police continue to investigate body found near Thunder Bay golf course

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate after a body was found near a north-side walking trail on Wednesday.

Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body near a north-side walking trail. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate after a body was found near a north-side walking trail this week.

On Friday, police said a postmortem has been scheduled for Saturday in Toronto.

A passerby located the body near a trail that runs close to Strathcona golf course at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and called 911.

Police continue to hold the scene.

No further details were provided.

