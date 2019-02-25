Body found on Mission Island prompts homicide investigation

The Thunder Bay Police Service says it's launched a homicide investigation after a body was found on Mission Island Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 108th Avenue just before 2:00 p.m by a passerby reporting what appeared to be a body, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

When police arrived they found a deceased male, who was thinly built and believed to be in his early 40s.

A post-mortem is being scheduled.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.