Body found on Mission Island prompts homicide investigation

Thunder Bay police were called to the island Sunday afternoon by a passerby.

(Cathy Alex/CBC)

The Thunder Bay Police Service says it's launched a homicide investigation after a body was found on Mission Island Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 108th Avenue just before 2:00 p.m by a passerby reporting what appeared to be a body, police said in a news release issued Sunday. 

When police arrived they found a deceased male, who was thinly built and believed to be in his early 40s.

A post-mortem is being scheduled. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.  

