Thunder Bay police investigate discovery of body in Neebing River

Thunder Bay police are investigating after a body was found in the Neebing River on Tuesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the section of river behind the Arthur Street Marketplace at about 3:30 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water.

The person was deceased when first responders arrived, and the police Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

A postmortem examination is pending.

No further details have yet been provided.