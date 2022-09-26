Body of missing woman found after vehicle believed to have gone into Kaministiquia River

The body of a Thunder Bay woman who had been reported missing over the weekend has been found.

Ontario Provincial Police said the body of 41-year-old Kaitlin Restall was found Monday morning on the shore of the Kaministiquia River after officers found evidence of a single vehicle crash on Silver Falls Road, northwest of Thunder Bay.

Restall had been reported missing on Sunday morning after having been last seen in the Hawkeye Lake area.

The police response included the use of an OPP helicopter, uniformed officers, and emergency response team members.

Silver Falls Road remains closed as the scene is processed.

Police said evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle is in the river, but it has not yet been found.