Body found in Thunder Bay park identified as missing teen, Braiden Jacob

Thunder Bay police are investigating the death of a teenager after his body was found in the Chapples Park area on Sunday.

In a media release, police said they were called just after 11:30 Sunday morning after a passerby saw what they believed might be a body.

The teen has been identified by members of his community as 17-year-old Braiden Jacob from Webequie FN who had been reported missing to police on Dec. 6.

Police said they were holding the scene and asked the public to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. No other details have been released.

