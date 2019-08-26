Bob Nault to seek re-election in Kenora riding

The incumbent MP for the Kenora riding will stand for re-election this fall, the federal Liberal party confirmed.

Bob Nault was officially nominated as the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming federal election, according to a short statement from the party Sunday evening.

Nault returned to politics in 2015 when he ran for the Liberals in Kenora. Previously, he was elected to the House in 1988, 1993, 1997 and 2000. During his time in office, he served for four years as then-minister of Indian affairs and northern development.

He did not run in the 2004 federal election.

This fall, Nault will run against Grassy Narrows Chief Rudy Turtle, who recently secured the NDP nomination as well as Eric Melillo, who was acclaimed by the Conservatives in the spring.

Eric Melillo will run for the Conservatives in the fall federal election. (Eric Melillo/Twitter)

Melillo, 21, is a recent graduate of Lakehead University with a degree in economics. He also has experience working with a business consulting firm, as a policy research analyst and as a political staffer.

The Greens have yet to nominate a candidate in the Kenora riding.