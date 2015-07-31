Skip to Main Content
OPP conducting boat safety checks through Victoria Day long weekend
On the eve of the Victoria Day long weekend. Ontario Provincial Police are reminding boaters to take appropriate safety measures while out on the water.
Throughout the Victoria Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police will be on patrolling the province's waterways to make sure boaters have all their safety equipment in their vessels. (OPP/Facebook)

Police are offering these safety reminders:

  • Always wear a PFD or Lifejacket
  • Boat sober
  • Take a boating course
  • Be prepared, both you and your vessel
  • Be wary of the danger of cold water immersion

Police advise boaters to review the legislation prior to going out to make sure they are properly prepared because each different vessel  – fishing boat, canoe, kayak –​ requires certain safety equipment.

Members of the OPP will be patrolling waterways across the province to conduct compliance and sobriety checks over the weekend.

