OPP conducting boat safety checks through Victoria Day long weekend

On the eve of the Victoria Day long weekend. Ontario Provincial Police are reminding boaters to take appropriate safety measures while out on the water.

Police are offering these safety reminders:

Always wear a PFD or Lifejacket

Boat sober

Take a boating course

Be prepared, both you and your vessel

Be wary of the danger of cold water immersion

Police advise boaters to review the legislation prior to going out to make sure they are properly prepared because each different vessel – fishing boat, canoe, kayak –​ requires certain safety equipment.

Members of the OPP will be patrolling waterways across the province to conduct compliance and sobriety checks over the weekend.