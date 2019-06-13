Thunder Bay, Ont., firefighters rescue boaters stranded just outside break wall

Thunder Bay firefighters used their rescue boat to tow a watercraft stranded just outside the city's break wall back to shore on Thursday.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue's craft, named Harbour Rescue 1, was launched from Marina Park just after 11 a.m., in response to a distress call from a 23-foot Bayliner that had lost power.

The stranded Bayliner was located just outside the break wall's north entrance.

Responding firefighters confirmed the Bayliner's five adult occupants were in no danger, and didn't require medical assistance, and then attempted to restore power to the vessel.

Those attempts were unsuccessful, and Harbour Rescue 1 towed the Bayliner back to Fisherman's Wharf.