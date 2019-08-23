Boat collision in Thunder Bay harbour sends six to hospital

A serious boat collision in the Thunder Bay harbour sent six people to hospital on Thursday night.

According to a media release issued by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. a call came in just after 11 p.m. with a report of a large pleasure boat that had hit the breakwall across from Marina Park.

The fire service responded with two pumpers, a Zodiac and a harbour rescue boat and arrived on the scene following a Canadian Coast Guard vessel to find six injured people on board the damaged boat.

According to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, three of the patients were brought to shore on Harbour Rescue 1 followed by the less injured in a Coast Guard boat.

Fire Rescue stated six ambulances were on scene with paramedics taking over patient care when they arrived at the landing.

Thunder Bay Police are investigating.