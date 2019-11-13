A 50-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing 10 charges in connection with a serious boat collision in the city's harbour that left six people, including himself, injured in August.

Police were called to the marina shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 22 with reports that a boat had struck the breakwall.

Emergency services and the Coast Guard rescued six people, who had all suffered injuries in the collision; one person's injuries were initially described as life-threatening, but they've since recovered.

Investigation determined the operator of the boat was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision.

On Wednesday, police said they've charged Gary Joseph Wenzel with five counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and five counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning, and was released pending a future appearance.