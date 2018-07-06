Legendary Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will take to the stage as part of this year's Thunder Bay Blues Festival lineup.

The three-day festival, which kicks off July 5, will also feature big names such as Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Johnny Reid, Amanda Marshall, Jann Arden and Burton Cummings.

"We're really, really excited about this ... year," said Trevor Hurtig, manager of marketing, communications and development for the festival.

"There was a conscious effort when we booked this to put multiple headliners on every night," he said.

Bryan Adams, in particular, is an artist the festival has had its eye on for a long time, Hurtig explained, adding that the growing reputation of the event helped them to finally secure the booking.

"Bryan Adams can play anywhere he wants in the world, so that's the challenge always with an artist like that, is how do you convince them to play Thunder Bay?

"I think it's just the fact that we grew the festival over the last few years to the point that there's some heavy hitters that have been down [here]. And people took note," he said, adding that Adams "literally built his tour around Thunder Bay."

Amanda Marshall, who played Bluesfest in 2017, will return to the stage this summer. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Hurtig said this year's event will also feature an expanded VIP area and an additional water bottle filling station in response to audience feedback.

The 2019 festival takes place July 5, 6 and 7. Weekend passes go on sale on March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and are available through the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

The 2019 Thunder Bay Blues Festival lineup includes:

Friday July 5

Johnny Reid

Tom Cochrane with Red Rider

St. Paul & The Minneapolis Funk Allstars

Davy Knowles

Ariel Posen

Saturday July 6

Bryan Adams

Amanda Marshall

Meghan Patrick

The Trews

Alfie Zappacosta

The Lincolns

The Chain

Sunday July 7