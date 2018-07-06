Here's what you should know for Blues Festival weekend in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Music lovers in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be flocking down to Marina Park this weekend to enjoy the Thunder Bay Blues Festival.

Tickets have already been sold out, according to the manager of marketing, communications and development at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, as this year's line up is full of some notable and legendary artists like Sheryl Crow and Pat Benatar.

"We've been sold out for about a week now," said Trevor Hurtig, "[and] I think it's some of the strongest headliners we've had."

Concert-goers for this weekend's Blues Festival in Thunder Bay, Ont., have already started lining up to get into the park, hours before the first performance. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

He said everything seemed to fall into place this year, as all the performers "they wanted to have come in ... seem to all be available."

The new stage at the waterfront will also be a nice added bonus for this years festival, Hurtig said.

He said with the attendance to the concert increasing every year, here's a few things organizers want ticket-holders to keep in mind when attending the festival this weekend:

1. No outside food or drinks

Concert-goers are allowed to bring an empty water bottle and re-fill it at the Eco-Superior water station. All outside food and drinks will be banned from the festival.

2. Arrive early

Make sure you give yourself enough time each day to get down to the waterfront, Hurtig said.

With tickets being sold out this year, he said there will a long line-up to get in the park. He recommended people leave their house early in order to ensure they don't miss out on their favourite artists.

3. Lawn Chairs

Be mindful of those around you, Hurtig said.

Make sure you are not blocking anyone's view with large canopies and remember to take your lawn chairs home after the concert, as they will be moved to the side if they are left at the park overnight.

4. Transportation & Parking

There's a very limited number of accessible parking spots, or places to park for people with disabilities, Hurtig said.

Outside of those few spaces, there is no on-site parking at Prince Arthur's Landing.

He said a free shuttle service is available from the auditorium to the Water Street bus terminal.

"You can also ride any bus for that matter for free by showing your [Blues Festival] pass this weekend," Hurtig explained.