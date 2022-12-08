2023 Thunder Bay Blues Festival called off

Bad news for Thunder Bay music fans: the city's blues festival is taking another year off.

Thunder Bay Blues Festival organizers said Thursday the 2023 edition of the event will not take place.

The festival is organized by the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium (TBCA), which doesn't have the capacity for the event as it comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic, said general manager Trevor Hurtig.

"The auditorium is running at about 70 per cent of what they normally would do in terms of activity levels, and just overall operations," Hurtig said. "So we want to make sure that we get the auditorium back closer to what we've historically seen in terms of activity, and then at that point we'll be in a better position to look at whether or not we do Blues Fest or not for 2024."

Hurtig said these days, about 80 TBCA employees are involved in organizing and working at the blues festival, which takes place at the city's waterfront.

However, the TBCA lost some technical staff during the pandemic.

"This event is all done primarily with the stuff that we have here at the auditorium," Hurtig said. "Certainly all the stage and the production side of things is done with the staff."

"We use box office staff in the main gate, our maintenance staff just handles the site logistics, and we also used some of the technical stuff as well to assist in those areas."

"Overall management, they handle whatever else we can take on as well," he said. "We just want to be right back up at full speed.

Camp Quality benefited from festival

The last blues festival took place in 2019; after that, it went on hiatus due to the pandemic.

The blues festival also served as a fundraiser; previous years saw proceeds from beer tent sales go to Camp Quality.

In 2019, $30,000 was raised for the organization, which offers supports and camp experiences to children living with cancer.

That $30,000 was about one-third of the budget for Camp Quality's northwestern Ontario camp program, said the organization's national director Fiona Fisher.

And while Fisher said Camp Quality scaled back their camp programs in recent years because of the pandemic, they plan on running at full capacity again next summer.

"It's tough," she said of the loss of blues festival fundraising. "There are over 200,000 charities in Ontario who are all battling to survive right now."

"With inflation, and people not having the same amount of money they had to give prior to the pandemic, it's become very difficult for all of us to survive and compete."

"It's going to be really tough."

There will be other options for Thunder Bay blues fans over the next year, however.

Rob Croves, president of the Thunder Bay Blues Society, said that group is marking its 25th anniversary in 2023, and has a few special events planned.

He wouldn't spill the details, but did say the blues festival has been a good event for Thunder Bay, and its blues fans.

"Anytime you have something with the word blues in it, it's not a bad thing," Croves said. "Going back to the beginning, this was one of the biggest blues festivals on the blues circuit in North America at one point for pure blues acts."