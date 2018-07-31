A taste of summer.. We'll check in with a Thunder Bay blueberry picker. She says this season's berry crop is one of the best ever. The berries are bigger, juicier and more abundant than the last few years. We'll get her advice on picking 6:06

Winter was hard on strawberry patches in the Thunder Bay area, but this summer's weather conditions have produced one of the best blueberry crops ever seen by a veteran picker from the northwestern Ontario city .

"So far, I have never really seen berries this size or this amount this early in the season, compared to previous years so I was really excited," said Olivia Ronkainen who has been gathering berries for over two decades, often with her father Tarmo, who has been harvesting the forest fruit for nearly 50 years.

The absence of a late frost this spring, followed by a hot, dry summer has produced a bumper crop of delicious berries, she said.

"Fresh blueberries, right out of the field, they just basically taste like summer," said Ronkainen.

Olivia Ronkainen, of Thunder Bay, Ont., has been picking blueberries for over 20 years and says this year's bumper crop of plump, juicy berries is among the best she's ever seen (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Both Ronkainen and her father "who is addicted to picking blueberries" don't like to stay in one spot to pick their berries. Instead they prefer to move around, seeking out the largest, plumpest berries.

"I usually will only bend over to pick them if they're worth it. If not, I'll just keep looking," she said.

'Grape-sized berries'

Sometimes the search for the perfect berry means lots of walking, but as Ronkainen discovered this season "if you commit to just finding the better patches, then when you do actually find them, it's so worth it. You're just pulling off handfuls of grape-sized berries."

Ronkainen, like most blueberry pickers, won't divulge the location of her favourite patches, but acknowledges she does most of her gathering in an area several hours outside Thunder Bay.

She said this year, in just a couple of mornings, she was able to pick more than 80 litres, and sold out in under 10 minutes.

Blueberry patch is 'favourite place in the world'

Ronkainen, who is interested in sustainability in food systems, said she appreciates picking because of all it gives her.

It offers fresh air, exercise, and the opportunity to enjoy "an abundant resource of what people would deem a 'superfood', that you can literally just go out in the forest and harvest and fill your freezer and share it with your friends and family and still leave tons for the bears."

"The blueberry patch is just one of my most favourite places in the world," said Ronkainen.