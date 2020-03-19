Rush of Thunder Bay blue ice onlookers concerning for property owner

Rare blue ice formations have been drawing curious onlookers to the Lake Superior shoreline in Thunder Bay.

The blue ice location is property of Wilderness North, a local outdoor guiding company. Since pictures of the ice began appearing on social media, there has been an major rise in traffic on the property, which has become a concern for the company and its pilots.

"When it first started people were driving their vehicles around the gate through our parking lot and out to the point where the blue ice is, and that's actually going on what we use as our taxiway for our aircraft, and down at the end is our runway," said chief pilot Dan Murray.

Murray said the vehicle traffic near the runway was creating ruts, which has had an impact on the operation of their aircraft.

"Some trucks were doing some horsing around on the dirt, doing some skids there and whatnot, which you know has an impact on us operating our planes in and out of there," he said.

Murray said Wilderness North invested in updating the runway just last year, and is concerned about the area being damaged by any further.

"We just don't want to see that getting torn up as well as debris getting thrown onto where we're operating and damaging our airplanes," he said. "People don't realize it's our workplace and not just an old abandoned mill site, you know they're not respecting it as if they had been given permission to go ahead, but be mindful."

The Wilderness North site was once the location of the Superior Fine Papers mill, which Murray said may have some people confused about where they are trespassing, despite the signs that are present in the area.

Dan Murray said he has never seen ice build up like this at the Wilderness North Air site, and added that the 'blue ice phenomenon' is quite rare. (CBC)

Wilderness North has since modified the site to limit vehicles from getting to the runway, but they are still dealing with foot traffic.

"You know it's somewhere to bring your kids, and we understand that you want to get outside, for photographers it's something to see...we just want to make sure people knew that it was private property and...the ice is eventually not going to be really safe anymore with the mild temperatures coming and doesn't seem to be any shortage of traffic slowdown out there," said Murray.

Murray said the goal right now for Wilderness North is to spread awareness of the area being private property so trespassers know the risk involved in venturing out on the ice.

Murray said Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was contacted about the number of people visiting the area so they could be aware of the situation.

"Anytime there's open water and ice in the spring...it's always a cause for concern. So we just wanted them to know what was going on and have a look at the site and just be aware that you know they may get a phone call in the near future for something. Hopefully not," he said.

Murray added the ice build up and the traffic they are experiencing at the Wilderness North site is unlike anything they've ever experienced.

"You know you get the odd person coming in and looking at float planes or looking at the Sleeping Giant and they drive down and they just leave again, but never the traffic we've seen going out there... it's kind of spread like wildfire."