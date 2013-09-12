Blue-green algae found at Warnica Lake, near Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is warning people to avoid the water in a lake north of the city after confirming blue-green algae there.

Analysis of a water sample taken from Warnica Lake in Jacques Township on Aug. 13 confirmed blue-green algae, the health unit said Wednesday.

A toxin analysis is now being done, but the health unit said water should be avoided whenever a blue-green algae bloom is present, and for about two weeks after it has dissipated.

Blue-green algae can turn toxin production on and off in response to environmental conditions, the health unit said.

Water with blue-green algae present should not be consumed, or used for swimming or household purposes, the health unit said.

Pets should also be kept away from the water while blue-green algae is present.

According to the health unit, blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams, but usually in low numbers.

However, in warm, shallow surface water that gets a lot of sun, the number of organisms can rapidly increase, and form blooms that make the water look like pea soup.