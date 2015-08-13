Thunder Bay health unit confirms blue-green algae at two area lakes

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed blue-green algae blooms in two lakes in its service area.

On Tuesday, the health unit said testing has confirmed blooms in Icarus Lake and Madeline Lake.

Toxin testing is being done, but the TBDHU is advising people to avoid the water in the lakes while the blooms are present, and for about two weeks after it has dissipated, regardless of the toxin test results; blue-green algae can turn toxin production on and off in response to environmental conditions.

Water from the lakes should not be used for drinking, swimming, or household purposes, and pets should be kept away from the water, as well.

The TBDHU also announced last week that blue-green algae had been confirmed at Warnica Lake near Thunder Bay.