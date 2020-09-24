Blue-green algae identified at Surprise Lake

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is warning of blue-green algae discovered in a lake near the city.

Water samples taken from Surprise Lake in Gorham Township earlier this month have tested positive for blue-green algae.

Toxin analysis is currently taking place, but the health unit said water should be avoided when blue-green algae is present, and for about two weeks after it dissipates, as the algae can turn toxin production on and off in response to environmental conditions.

Toxin analysis typically takes four to five business days, the health unit said.

Water from Surprise Lake should not be used for drinking, household purposes, or swimming, and pets should be kept away from the water, as well, the health unit said.