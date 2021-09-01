Blue-green algae confirmed at Rossmere Bay on Middle Lake Shebandowan

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is warning people to avoid the water at Rossmere Bay on Middle Lake Shebandowan after confirming the presence of blue-green algae.

The TBDHU said the water should be avoided while the algae bloom is present, and for about two weeks after it dissipates.

Blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins that can pose a health risk to people and animals, and people should avoid drinking the water, swimming in it, or using it for household purposes.

Pets should also be kept away from the water due to the algae bloom, the TBDHU said.