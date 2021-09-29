Northwestern Health Unit warns of another blue-green algae bloom

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is warning people to avoid the water in another regional lake after receiving reports of a blue-green algae bloom.

The bloom is located west of the Boat Bay boat launch on Lost Lake, near Hudson, Ont., the NWHU said.

The province will not be sampling the water, so the NWHU is advising people to avoid the water if visiting the area.

The NWHU has also warned of blue-green algae blooms north of Frog Rapids in Abram Lake near Sioux Lookout, and the Bonny Bay Road area of Wabigoon Lake, near Dryden, this week.

In addition, the NWHU said another bloom has been reported in Lulu Lake near Kenora.

People are asked to avoid the water in those lakes, as blue-green algae can produce toxins which can pose a health risk to people an animals.

The water shouldn't be used for swimming, drinking,or household purposes for at least two weeks after the bloom has dissipated.