Northwestern Health Unit warns of blue-green algae in Kenora area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is warning of blue-green algae blooms in the Kenora area.

Blooms have been reported in the northern sections of Lake of the Woods, as well as in the Winnipeg River and Muriel Lake, the NWHU said.

The Muriel Lake bloom is being tested, but the NWHU said water samples will not be taken from Lake of the Woods or the Winnipeg River at this time.

The NWHU is advising people to avoid the water in all three locations, as blue-green algae can produce toxins which pose health risks to people and animals.

The water shouldn't be used for drinking, bathing, swimming or household purposes, the NWHU said. Residential water treatment systems may not remove all toxins, and boiling water when a blue-green algae bloom is present may cause an increase in toxin levels, the NWHU said.

The water should be avoided until at least two weeks after the bloom dissipates.