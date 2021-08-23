Blue-green algae confirmed in Shelter Bay on Lower Shebandowan Lake

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is warning people to avoid the water at Shelter Bay on Lower Shebandowan Lake after tests confirmed the presence of blue-green algae.

The health unit said some blue-green algae blooms produce toxins that pose health risks to people and animals, and the water at Shelter Bay should be avoided while the bloom is present, and for about two weeks after it dissipates.

People should avoid swimming in the water, drinking it, or using it for household purposes. Pets should also be kept away from the water, the health unit said.

If contact with a blue-green algae bloom does occur, the health unit said people are advised to wash with soap and water to remove the algae.